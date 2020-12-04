search
Golf News

Rory McIlroy fires back at former Open champ's criticism

Golf News

Rory McIlroy fires back at former Open champ's criticism

By Michael McEwan01 December, 2020
Rory McIlroy has hit back at Tom Weiskopf after the former Open champion claimed the Northern Irishman is unlikely to add to his haul of four major titles.

Speaking to Golfweek, Weiskopf, the winner of the Claret Jug at Royal Troon in 1973, said that he believes “golf is something just for (McIlroy) to do”, adding: “I don’t see that determination and will to be the best.”

His comments come on the back of a mixed year for McIlroy, in which he re-established himself as golf’s most dominant force prior to the COVID-19 lockdown before struggling to hit the same heights following the tour’s June resumption.

In an interview of his own with Golfweek, the 31-year-old dismissed Weiskopf’s criticism.

“I’ve never met Tom Weiskopf in my life, he’s never met me,” said the world No4. “So, he’s obviously making a statement based on what he sees from the outside, but I don’t think that’s a fair assessment.

“I’ve shown throughout my career that I care, that I want to win, that I want to be the best. And I’ve been the best. It’s not as if I’m out there in the clouds and not thinking about it. I try my heart out on every single shot, every single tournament that I play.”

He added: “I maybe deal better with disappointment than I used to. I saw the interview where he said he sees no frustration. Like, I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I mean, look at the Zozo. I’m breaking clubs, so there’s a bit of frustration there. Obviously, he didn’t watch that round of golf. “

