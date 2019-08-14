Rory McIlroy hails this season as his "most consistent by far"

With just two events of the 2018/19 PGA Tour campaign to go, Rory McIlroy has described it as, by far, the most consistent season of his career.



The 30-year-old goes into this week’s BMW Championship at Medinah sitting third on the FedEx Cup standings and in the mix to become only the second player – after Tiger Woods – to top the standings twice.

Major glory might have eluded him yet again – the most recent of his four victories in golf’s four marquee events came back in 2014 – but the Northern Irishman is feeling good about his game.



He said: “Thirteen top-10s out of 17 PGA TOUR events, two wins, it's my best strokes gained numbers, my best stats. I'm not outside the top-20 in any stat that I really look at, strokes gained off the tee, strokes gained around the green, strokes gained putting, and that's part of why I've been so consistent.

“I think the narrative and the way golf has become, consistency maybe is not as valued as it maybe once was. But I feel much better about my game. I feel much better about my game this year than I have in previous years where I've been a little bit more hit and miss.”



To illustrate that point, McIlroy pointed to his 2012 season.

“I won five times, but I also missed like four or five cuts and had a real bad spell in there. But this year it's just been week after week, playing pretty solid golf, and just sort of being patient, waiting for my time to try to pick off the wins.”



