Golf News

Golf News

Rory McIlroy has a new - and very important - job

By Michael McEwan16 February, 2021
Rory McIlroy has been elected chairman of the PGA Tour Player Advisory Council (PAC) by his fellow players.

The four-time major champion will serve in the role for the 2021 calendar year after defeating Russell Knox and Kevin Streelman in a poll of the tour members.

The 16-member PAC advises and consults with the PGA Tour Policy Board and commissioner Jay Monahan on a wide range of issues affecting the tour and its players.

• Calum Hill signs up experienced caddie

• Knox calls for rule change after Pebble fiasco

• Golfers fined for defying COVID restrictions

McIlroy, 31, joined the PGA Tour in 2010. A winner of 18 titles on the game's most lucrative circuit, the former world No.1 is one of two players to have won the FedEx Cup on multiple occasions. 

He will also succeed Jordan Spieth as Player DIrector on the PGA Tour Policy Board next year, serving a three-year term. 

He will join James Hahn, Charley Hoffman and Kevin Kisner and becomes the first international player to serve on the board, which dates back to the first season of the PGA Tour in 1969.

McIlroy has become one of the game's most outspoken players, most recently criticising the R&A and USGA for proposals to tighten equipment regulations - proposals he dismissed as "self-important".

• LET pro opens up on financial concerns

• England Golf CEO issues open letter to PM 

The Northern Irishman, in the field for this week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera, has started 2021 in good form, finishing T16 and T13 at the Farmers Insurance Open and Waste Management Phoenix Open respectively. 

His most recent PGA Tour victory came in November 2019 at the WGC-HSBC Champions.

LPGA boss Mike Whan reveals his next move
Phil Mickelson "eyeing up" new role away from the course
"You're dead, Shooter!" - Happy Gilmore is BACK!
Calum Hill signs up experienced caddie

