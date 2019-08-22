search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy has a plan to tackle slow play

Golf News

Rory McIlroy has a plan to tackle slow play

By Michael McEwan22 August, 2019
Rory McIlroy Slow play Pace of Play PGA Tour European Tour Tour Championship Bryson DeChambeau
Rory Mc Ilroy At East Lake

Rory McIlroy has officially had enough of slow play – both as a problem on tour and as a topic of conversation.

Speaking to reporters ahead of this week’s PGA Tour season finale, the TOUR Championship, the four-time major winner made that point abundantly clear when asked for his thoughts on the new pace of play policy unveiled earlier this week by the European Tour.

• Brooks Koepka posts NUDE photo on Insta

“I saw they released a four-point plan,” said the Northern Irishman, “but I only read the headline. I didn't go deeper into it. I've had enough of the slow play stuff. I had two hours of it last week at the PAC [Player Advisory Council] meeting, and that came to nothing.”

WATCH - MASTER RORY'S SECRET POWER MOVE

The issue has boiled to a head in recent weeks, particularly following high-profile incidents involving Bryson DeChambeau at The Northern Trust.

That prompted the PGA Tour to open a review into how it polices the speed its players at, followed in quick measure by the European Tour’s own revised policy.

As far as McIlroy is concerned, there’s a simple, straightforward and easily implementable solution staring everybody in the face.

REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE M5 & M6 DRIVERS!

“If you want to speed up play, cut the field sizes,” he said. “I'm in a privileged position that I can say that because I'm going to get into a field of 30 or 70. Obviously, guys that are not quite in my position would disagree with that.

• Thorbjorn Olesen pleads not guilty to sexual assault

• Poulter brilliantly trolls USA with new headcovers

“[But] seriously, it's like traffic, right? You get 156 in the field, and it's hard to get those guys around quickly.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Slow play

Related Articles - Pace of Play

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Tour Championship

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST 620 MB & CB IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Brooks Koepka discusses "weird" nude shoot
Legend brands modern golf "boring" and tour pros "robotic"
Rory McIlroy has a plan to tackle slow play
Brooks Koepka shares NUDE photo of himself
Thorbjorn Olesen pleads not guilty to sexual assault

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your speed through the ball
Callaway
play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
play button
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow