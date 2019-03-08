search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy has his say on changes to the rules of golf

Golf News

Rory McIlroy has his say on changes to the rules of golf

By Michael McEwan07 March, 2019
Rory McIlroy Arnold Palmer Invitational Bay Hill PGA Tour Rules of Golf USGA R&A Justin Thomas Rickie Fowler Padraig Harrington Thomas Bjorn Matt Fitzpatrick
Rory Mc Ilroy

It appears that professional golf is pretty divided over some of the new rules introduced by the game’s governing bodies this year.

On the one hand, you have players like Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler who are unhappy with, for example, the new dropping procedure and the perceived grey area in the rule that prohibits caddies from lining up their players.

Then you have Padraig Harrington, Thomas Bjorn and Matt Fitzpatrick. They think everybody should just get on with it and do a better job of learning – and sticking to – the new regulations.

• Tour star describes drugs ban agony

• Rory relaxed ahead of latest Augusta trip

Rory McIlroy? The four-time major champion has largely kept his counsel.

Until now.

Ahead of this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he is the defending champion, the Northern Irishman shared his feelings on what is, quite comfortably, the No.1 controversy in golf right now – and his stance might surprise you.

Rory Mc Ilroy 2

“I think that the governing bodies are a very easy target right now in the game of golf and it's very easy for people to jump on the bandwagon and sort of criticise,” said McIlroy.

“But all these entities in golf, they're not trying to do anything bad for the game. They're trying to help the game in some way. So I think we all have to give them a bit of leeway here and say, yes, they probably made some mistakes, but we all do. And I'm sure they will get it right eventually.”

• WATCH - This Bryson DeChambeau video will mess with your head

McIlroy added that he has “never known a sport to be so tangled up in the rules” and believes that the simplification of them was necessary, albeit with one significant caveat.

• Newspaper under fire over 'derogatory' Keith Mitchell headline

“Maybe there should have been a grace period of three months where we'll implement these [and] get some feedback,” he said.

McIlroy gets his Arnold Palmer Invitational title defence underway at Bay Hill at 5.33pm today in the company of Marc Leishman and Patrick Reed.

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Arnold Palmer Invitational

Related Articles - Bay Hill

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Related Articles - USGA

Related Articles - R&A

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - Rickie Fowler

Related Articles - Padraig Harrington

Related Articles - Thomas Bjorn

Related Articles - Matt Fitzpatrick

Golf News

Eddie Pepperell hilariously explains relationship with swing coach
Looking to make massive distance gains? Try this…
2019 Solheim Cup celebrates International Women's Day
Day WD prompts gamblers to call for weekly injury updates
Golf writing great Dan Jenkins passes away

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Release the clubhead at impact
Watch
play button
Increase your speed through the ball
Callaway
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
play button
Extend your arms through impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow