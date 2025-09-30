Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Rory McIlroy faced a whole host of abuse during last week’s Ryder Cup, with one crowd member directing a homophobic slur at the Northern Irishman.

McIlroy helped Team Europe win an away Ryder Cup for just the fifth time in history, after the visitors banked a 15-13 win over their American rivals at Bethpage Black.

The week was however marred by the treatment the European team faced from the home crowd, in particular McIlroy.

The five-time major champion felt the brunt of the abuse on the Saturday, having been forced to step off his ball on a number occasions.

Once incident included the McIlroy telling one member of the crowd to ‘Shut the f**k up!’ having been consistently put off when addressing his shot.

• Ryder Cup: Keegan Bradley calls for controversial rule change

• 4 Ryder Cup stars set for Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

In the afternoon things worsened when McIlroy partnered Shane Lowry in the fourballs. The duo reported a number of incidents to officials, with state police brought in to manage crowd control.

Eventually it was McIlroy and Lowry who had the last laugh, as they secured an all-important point against Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.

In the aftermath though the crowd abuse continued, and a social media video that has since surfaced online saw one fan direct a homophobic comment in McIlroy’s direction.

The Northern Irishman stopped in his tracks, turned round, and called on the fan in question to be removed from the golf course.

McIlroy’s family also felt the brunt of the hostilities, after a beer thrown from the crowd hit his wife Erica Stoll.

•Tom Watson ‘ashamed’ by Ryder Cup fan behaviour

• Ryder Cup: 6 things Keegan Bradley and the US got wrong

McIlroy revealed in the aftermath of victory that his wife was unscathed following the incident, but condemned the actions of those behind the ropes.

“The police out there and the amount of security presence was insane,” he explained. “Look, nothing was going to happen.

“There wasn’t going to be physical altercation or anything like that but there was a lot of language that was unacceptable and abusive behaviour.

“It should be off limits but obviously it wasn’t this week. Erica is fine. She’s a very, very strong woman.

“She handled everything this week with class and poise and dignity like she always has. I love her and we’re going to have a good time celebrating tonight.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.