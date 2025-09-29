Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

An emotional Rory McIlroy strongly condemned the abuse he and his family received at the hands of the American Ryder Cup fans during Europe’s dramatic win in New York.

This contest turned ugly on Saturday afternoon when McIlroy was taunted and heckled with personal abuse the Bethpage crowd while his wife Erica and father Gerry were inside the ropes.

Erica was even struck with a beer beside the 18th green by one fan. The flashpoints provided an ugly backdrop to a historic away victory.

“I don’t think we should ever accept that in golf,” said McIlroy.

“I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week. Golf has the ability to unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons. It teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people. Sometimes this week we didn’t see that.

“So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup. We will be making sure to say to our fans in Ireland in 2027 that what happened here this week is not acceptable.

“Come and support your team. I think if I was an American, I would be annoyed … I didn’t hear a lot of shouts for Scottie [Scheffler] today, but I heard a lot of shouts against me. It’s like, support your players. That’s the thing. “It was a rough week for all of us. But at the same time, we shut them up by our performance and how we played. I chirped back a few times because it got to me a few times, but we tried to handle everything that came our way with class and poise, and for the most part, I felt like we did that.” • Europe holds off US comeback to win Ryder Cup in epic finale • Shane Lowry delivers emotional interview after Ryder Cup glory McIlroy was then asked about the surreal scene of having state troopers and dogs protecting he and Shane Lowry during their fraught fourballs match. “I wish they had let the dogs off the leashes,” he said with a smile. Shane Lowry, the man who hold the putt that ensured Europe would retain the cup, then interjected and backed up his close friend: “I was out there for two days with Erica McIlroy and the amount of abuse that she received was astonishing. “The way she was out there supporting her husband and supporting her team was unbelievable.” McIlroy added: “The police out there and the amount of security presence was insane. Look, nothing was going to happen. There wasn’t going to be physical altercation or anything like that but there was a lot of language that was unacceptable and abusive behaviour. “It should be off limits but obviously it wasn’t this week. Erica is fine. She’s a very, very strong woman. She handled everything this week with class and poise and dignity like she always has. I love her and we’re going to have a good time celebrating tonight.” McIlroy was asked how satisfying it was to silence the hecklers by telling them to “shut the f***’ up” as he was addressing the ball. “Very f****** satisfying,” he replied.

