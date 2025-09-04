Sign up for our daily newsletter
Rory McIlroy accused DP World Tour officials of lacking “common sense” after being put on the clock during the first round at the Amgen Irish Open.
McIlroy carded a mixed one-under 71 as huge galleries followed the Masters champion and his playing partners Thriston Lawrence and Kristoffer Reitan around the K Club on Thursday morning.
And despite plenty of encouraging moments, McIlroy was clearly irked about being warned about his pace of play after a poor finish to his round.
After losing a hole on Shane Lowry’s group, McIlroy’s group was put on the clock and he went on to bogey two of his final three holes.
“In all honesty, I felt a little rushed out there for the last 12 holes,” McIlroy told reporters afterwards.
“We got put on the clock pretty early. And then the first official went away and then we were put on the clock for the last three holes to try to make time up.
“And it’s hard because you feel a bit rushed, you’re playing some tough holes and we obviously, our group, has to deal with a lot more than any other group on the course.
“So it’s understandable that we lose time and I feel like any time I either come back to Europe or I play in some of these like one, two, three in the world type groups, we’re always put on the clock for that reason.
“So I got a little frustrated the last few holes because I feel like it always happens and I don’t think they use sort of common sense in terms of, well, ‘of course we’re going to lose ground because we’re going to have to wait on crowds and wait on the two camera crews that are out there.’
“There’s just a lot more going on with our group than any of the other groups on the course, and sometimes I feel like they have to give us a little bit of leeway and use a bit of common sense.”
