Rory McIlroy claimed his 20th DP World Tour title at the K Club on Sunday.

Yet not many in the storybook career of this extraordinary athlete can have tasted as sweet as this one.

In rousing scenes scarcely seen on a golf course outside of a Ryder Cup, McIlroy rode the wave of his fervent home support to dramatically claim his second Irish Open crown.

After Joakim Lagergren set an imposing 17-under target in regulation play, McIlroy drained a 30ft eagle putt to force a playoff, before outlasting the impressive Swede on the third playoff hole.

It is McIlroy’s fourth big title of the season – after the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Players and – of course – his career grand slam-clinching victory at the Masters.

“I feel just so lucky that I get to do this in front of these people,” he beamed afterwards.

“The support has been absolutely amazing all week. I thought it was going to be a nice homecoming with the Green Jacket but this has been incredible.

“This has exceeded all of my expectations and I feel so happy I can play the way I did this week for all them and get the win.

“I love coming home. I love playing in this atmosphere. Moments like this, this is what you’re going to remember after your career is over. This is a really special day.”

This was a victory as cathartic as it was exalting for McIlroy.

Because McIlroy had waited nine years since his first Irish Open win – also at the K Club – and shaved the hole with an eagle putt on the 72nd hole last year as he was edged out by Rasmus Hojgaard at Royal County Down.

This time around, McIlroy and his army of fans got exactly what they came for.

“I had a putt at the last green last year to force a playoff with Rasmus and it just missed on the high side,” he recalled. “It feels like a little bit of redemption. I wanted to be aggressive with it. It was such a cool moment to see that go in.”

However, McIlroy’s overriding emotion walking off that 18th green for a fourth time – when he birdied and Lagergren’s hopes found a watery grave – was gratitude.

“I feel so fortunate because there are few golfers who get the support I get when they go home,” he added. “Maybe Jon Rahm in Spain, there’s maybe a few others but this is absolutely incredible.

“I don’t take it for granted. I feel very lucky that I get to do this and I can’t wait to celebrate tonight.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.