Rory McIlroy is just two weeks from eclipsing a golf legend

Rory McIlroy is just two weeks away from eclipsing one of the game's all-time greats and further cementing his place as one of the game's greats.



Four-time major winner McIlroy returned to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in four-and-a-half years on Monday.



Assuming he holds on to the No.1 spot for another fortnight, he will overtake Sir Nick Faldo on the list of golfers who've spent the most weeks atop the OWGR.



Faldo, who spent 97 weeks as the game's highest ranked player across four spells in the early nineties, is currently third on that list behind Tiger Woods (683 total weeks) and Greg Norman (331).



This marks McIlroy's 96th week at the top of the standings.

The Northern Irishman is in the midst of his eighth spell a world No.1, having first got there in March 2012.



Current world No.5 Dustin Johnson has spent the next longest amount of time at the top of the pile, with 91 weeks to his name.

McIlror and Johnson are both in the field for this week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where nine of the world's top-10 will feature. Only world No.7 Webb Simpson is sitting it out.



Consequently, there are lots of world No.1 scenarios in play.



Brooks Koepka, overtaken by Mcllroy at the start of this week, could reclaim the top spot if but only if he finishes in at least a two-way tie for seventh.

Jon Rahm, meantime, could climb to the top of the standings for the first-ever time with a win, a solo second-place finish or a two-way tie for second.

