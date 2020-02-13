search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy is just two weeks from eclipsing a golf legend

Golf News

Rory McIlroy is just two weeks from eclipsing a golf legend

By Michael McEwan11 February, 2020
Rory McIlroy Sir Nick Faldo OWGR Official World Golf Ranking world No.1 Dustin Johnson Brooks Koepka Genesis Invitational Riviera Country Club
Rory Mc Ilroy

Rory McIlroy is just two weeks away from eclipsing one of the game's all-time greats and further cementing his place as one of the game's greats.

Four-time major winner McIlroy returned to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in four-and-a-half years on Monday.

Assuming he holds on to the No.1 spot for another fortnight, he will overtake Sir Nick Faldo on the list of golfers who've spent the most weeks atop the OWGR.

Faldo, who spent 97 weeks as the game's highest ranked player across four spells in the early nineties, is currently third on that list behind Tiger Woods (683 total weeks) and Greg Norman (331).

• Sky Sports might not be showing this major...

• Camilo Villegas is on the comeback trail

• Phil Mickelson stars in brilliant beer ad

This marks McIlroy's 96th week at the top of the standings.

The Northern Irishman is in the midst of his eighth spell a world No.1, having first got there in March 2012.

WATCH - TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX

Current world No.5 Dustin Johnson has spent the next longest amount of time at the top of the pile, with 91 weeks to his name.

McIlror and Johnson are both in the field for this week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where nine of the world's top-10 will feature. Only world No.7 Webb Simpson is sitting it out.

• WATCH - Golf fan performs funny Finau song

• 23 of the most iconic pro golfer logos

Consequently, there are lots of world No.1 scenarios in play.

Brooks Koepka, overtaken by Mcllroy at the start of this week, could reclaim the top spot if but only if he finishes in at least a two-way tie for seventh.

Jon Rahm, meantime, could climb to the top of the standings for the first-ever time with a win, a solo second-place finish or a two-way tie for second.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Sir Nick Faldo

Related Articles - OWGR

Related Articles - Official World Golf Ranking

Related Articles - world No.1

Related Articles - Dustin Johnson

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - Genesis Invitational

Related Articles - Riviera Country Club

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Four easy ways to improve your golf game with Jordan Smith
Jordan Smith
play button
FootJoy’s 2020 line-up – Are these the best shoes in golf?
FootJoy
play button
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
Callaway
play button
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

European Tour events postponed due to coronavirus
Amazon owner's new $165m mansion has its own golf course
Popular Scots course to close NEXT MONTH after rescue bid collapses
Rory McIlroy weighs in to golf's distance debate
OFFICIAL - Playing golf helps you live longer

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit a fade
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow