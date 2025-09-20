Sign up for our daily newsletter
Consider the Ryder Cup blue touch-paper well and truly lit. Rory McIlroy has taken a little pop at his US rival Bryson DeChambeau.
In an in-depth interview with The Guardian (highly recommend you read the whole thing), Masters champ McIlroy reportedly laughed when two-time major winner DeChambeau’s name was brought up.
Asked to respond to the American’s intention to “chirp in the ear” of McIlroy should they be drawn to play one another at Bethpage next week, the Irishman’s response was brief but withering.
“I think the only way he gets attention is by mentioning other people,” said the world No.2. “That is basically what I think of that. To get attention he will mention me or Scottie [Scheffler] or others.”
The pair have a complex recent history that extends far beyond being on opposite sides of the PGA Tour-LIV Golf battle for golf supremacy.
In June 2024, DeChambeau capitalised on a late collapse by McIlroy to win the US Open at Pinehurst.
Then, in April this year, the pair went toe-to-toe in the final round of The Masters, with McIlroy ultimately prevailing to become only the sixth player – and the first European – to complete the career grand slam.
Speaking to reporters in the immediate aftermath, DeChambeau expressed surprise that McIlroy had ignored him during the final round at Augusta, insisting he “didn’t talk to me once all day”.
McIlroy responded ahead of the PGA Championship the following month, saying: “I don’t know what he was expecting. We’re trying to win the Masters. I’m not going to try and be his best mate out there.
“Everyone approaches the game in different ways and I was focused on myself and what I needed to do and that’s all that it was.
“It wasn’t anything against him. I felt that’s what I needed to do to get the best out of myself that day.”
Despite having played on opposing Ryder Cup teams in 2018, 2021 and 2023, McIlroy and DeChambeau have yet to face each other at any point in the game’s biggest matchplay contest.
The prospect of it happening this week, with all the water (and words) that have gone under the bridge between the pair of late, is undoubtedly mouthwatering.
Bring it on!
