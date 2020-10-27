search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy knows what he needs to do to win the Masters

Golf News

Rory McIlroy knows what he needs to do to win the Masters

By Michael McEwan26 October, 2020
Rory McIlroy The Masters Augusta National Major Championships PGA Tour ZOZO Championship Tour News Career grand slam
Rory Mc Ilroy

The good news for Rory McIlroy is that he set a new career best for birdies at the Zozo Championship. 

The bad news is that he finished in a tie for 17th at Sherwood Country Club without ever contending. 

The Northern Irishman made an impressive 29 birdies in 72 holes - good enough to win most weeks on the PGA Tour.

However, they were offset by eight bogeys and three doubles, leaving McIlroy on 15-under for the tournament and eight shots adrift of the winner, Patrick Cantlay. 

• Bryson launches biggest drive to date

• UK course threatened by coastal erosion

It all added up to an erratic and somewhat frustrating week for the four-time major champion. Next stop for him? Augusta National for the COVID-rescheduled Masters Tournament and his sixth attempt at completing the career grand slam - and he knows now what needs to be done if he is to slip into a Green Jacket.

Listen!

DRESS CODES, TRUMP'S SECOND COURSE & BAD HABITS! PLUS MARTIN LAIRD EXCLUSIVE!

"I just need to cut out the mistakes," said the 31-year-old. "I don't think it's anything technical, but yeah, mostly just I've sort of compounded errors this week a little bit, and last week as well. 

• WATCH - Frustrated McIlroy snaps club

"I had a really bad run there at the end of the tournament to go from wherever I was in the top-10 to outside the top-20. So yeah, it's basically that, when I get out of position."

McIlroy, without a major victory since the 2014 US PGA Championship, is a win at Augusta away from becoming just the sixth player in the history of the game to complete the career grand slam. 

Unlike previous years, this year's Masters takes place two months after the most recent major rather than eight. The quieter build-up, says McIlroy, also plays into his hands.

"I like this more," he said. "There's not as much hype, not as much noise. I like this better.

• Irish golf courses to close with immediate effect

"We're right in the thick of the season where everyone's just trying to end their year on a high note and take a bit of time off, enjoy the holidays and come back in the new year."

The rescheduled 2020 Masters Tournament gets underway at Augusta National on November 12.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - ZOZO Championship

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Career grand slam

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
6 ESSENTIAL TIPS FOR WINTER GOLF
golf coaching
play button
Introducing... the top 5 drivers of 2020!
Drivers
play button
REAL GAME CHANGERS – Titleist TSi metalwoods review
Titleist
play button
Is this a cheaper and better ball??? – Vice Golf balls review
Vice
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Gleneagles to host 2022 Senior Open
Masters schedule released with one key feature AXED
Ocean Tee making sustainable waves on European Tour
Scots club safeguards future with world-class short game facility
NEW! THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Timing your strike
Watch
play button
Complete your backswing
Watch
play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
See all videos right arrow