Rory McIlroy likes chances despite sloppy second round

Golf News

Rory McIlroy likes chances despite sloppy second round

By Michael McEwan18 June, 2021
Rory McIlroy Rory Tracker US Open Torrey Pines Major Championships
Rory Mc Ilroy

Rory McIlroy might not have been at his brilliant best on day two at the US Open but the Northern Irishman is still confident this can be the week he ends his long major drought.

Playing in the morning wave, the 32-year-old stumbled to a two-over 73 at Torrey Pines. That leaves him on one-over for the tournament, six shots off the pace set by England’s Richard Bland.

McIlroy, a winner of the championship a decade ago at Congressional, is without a major victory since the 2014 US PGA.

• Whisper it... but Frankie Molinari's back!

• Wolff opens up on mental health struggles

However, despite an uneven second round performance, he likes where he’s positioned heading into the weekend.

Describing his round as “a bit of a rollercoaster”, McIlroy said: “I made a few bogeys but birdieing two of the last four holes definitely makes me feel better about the round and gives me a nice bit of momentum going into tomorrow.

“Even though Richard Bland's up there at five-under, one-over is right in it. So, yeah, in for the weekend and still feel like I've got a really good chance.”

Ominously for the competition, McIlroy also reckons he knows where he was going wrong on day two and intended to use Friday afternoon to iron out those kinks on the range.

• TaylorMade unveils stunning US Open bag

“I think my alignment was getting a little off,” he added. “I'll go work on that on the range this afternoon. I felt like I drove the ball pretty well. I think I drove the ball better today than I did yesterday. Just need to straighten out the irons a little bit. If I can do that, as I said, I should have a good chance.”

