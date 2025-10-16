Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Rory McIlroy has opted not to use one of the most important tools in his arsenal at this week’s DP World India Championship.

McIlroy kicked off his week at Delhi Golf Club by carding a three-under-par 69, in an opening round that included six birdies and three bogeys.

Beginning his round on the back nine, the Masters champion arrived on the 10th tee on Thursday morning without his trusty driver in the bag.

McIlroy joked in his press conference on Wednesday that the next time he would hit his driver would be at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship next month.

And he appears to be a man of his word, having opted to not use the big stick on day one in Delhi.

“Dog was out of the bag, probably asleep in the locker,” he joked, referring to his iconic dog driver headcover.

Delving into the decision to leave the driver out of the bag, he added: “I was sort of thinking about it last night before I went to bed.

“Sometimes if you’re really conservative off a par-five today, you might have like a five-wood into the green, but I’m never going to hit driver.

“so I just thought I’ve got to 2-iron, 3-iron, 4-iron all the way through, and then I’ve got a five-wood just in case I need to hit it for an approach shot on a par-five.

“But I just don’t see any hole out there that I hit to hit it more than say 260, 270 off the tee.” The five-time major winner also admitted he has no plans to change this plan later in the week.

The Delhi track infamously has little room for error off the tee, and if anything, McIlroy plans to become even more conservative if required.

“It’s pretty tricky,” he said of the course. “You’re just really trying to be as conservative as possible off the tee and then trying to pick off birdies on the par-fives and maybe pick up a couple more.

“Yeah, it’s a tricky golf course. I thought some of the hole locations early on were really tricky. You play a practice round or a pro-am, the pins are all in the middle of the green.

“Then you get to tournament day and they start to tuck them away a little bit, and of course definitely played a little tougher than I expected it to today.”

When bringing his round to an end, McIlroy found himself four shots behind clubhouse leader Keita Nakajima, who shot an impressive seven-under 65.

