Rory McIlroy makes impressive start at US Open

Rory McIlroy said he wanted to get off to a fast start in this week's US Open. After opening with a three-under 68, you'd have to class that as job done.

The four-time major champion, fresh off victory in the RBC Canadian Open last Sunday, recovered from a birdie at his first hole of the day - the tenth - to card a three-under round at Pebble Beach... his first round in the 60s in the US Open since 2015.

Understandably, he was more than happy with his opening salvo.

"I played with a lot of freedom," said the 30-year-old. "Hit my irons really good, putted well, which is something I’m going to have to continue to do this week so, overall, pretty pleased."

Adding that the conditions on the opening morning of the third men's major of the season were "very benign", McIlroy said: "It's very, very soft for a US Open right now. You needed to get out there and shoot something in the 60s today as I can see the course getting a little bit harder as the week goes on so I’m happy with my day’s work."

The winner of the US Open in 2011, McIlroy hasn't made the cut at a US Open since Chambers Bay four years ago. However, he's feeling good about his prospects this week.



"You'd have to go back to that point to when I felt this comfortable in terms of playing great golf on the biggest stages," he said. "I've got two wins already this year and have had a lot of other good performances so I feel comfortable."