It took them a while but the hecklers have finally turned up at the 45th Ryder Cup – and it appears as though they’ve got Masters champion Rory McIlroy firmly in their sights.
After a subdued start to Friday’s opening session, many were left wondering if the promise of a rowdy, raucous home support would, in fact, materialise.
They got their answer later in the day when, with Europe leading 3-1 after the foursomes, the fans found their voice during the fourballs.
Their main target, it seems, was the fourth and final match of the afternoon session, where McIlroy and Shane Lowry took on Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.
After the Irish pair won the par-4 11th to re-establish their two-up lead, something appeared to trigger McIlroy as he walked off the green, prompting him to give what looked like a middle-finger salute in the direction of the largely US crowd.
Watch below and judge for yourself:
Hard to see if Rory McIlroy is waving to a fan or flipping them the bird here!#OurTimeOurPlace #RyderCup #RyderCup2025 #McIlroy pic.twitter.com/qd5sHtMaC8
— Charlie P Mullan (@CharliePMullan) September 26, 2025
It was not immediately clear what provoked this reaction from Europe’s leading man – assuming, of course, it actually was what it appeared to be.
It was only yesterday that McIlroy spoke of learning from his past mistakes in the match, including getting too involved with spectators.
“I feel at times in the Ryder Cup, I have engaged too much with that, too much with the crowd,” he said. “But then there’s times where I haven’t engaged enough. So it’s really just trying to find the balance of using that energy from the crowd to fuel your performance.
“I felt like at Hazeltine, I probably engaged too much at times, and then Whistling Straits, I didn’t engage enough and felt pretty flat because of it. It’s just trying to find that balance.”
