Rory McIlroy is one of the most famous golfers in the world and will go down as one of the greatest players of his generation, but what is his net worth?

McIlroy, a four-time major champion, is one of the richest golfers of all time.

The Northern Irishman’s wealth comes from racking up gargantuan prize money across the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, as well as lucrative sponsorship deals with huge brands including Nike and TaylorMade.

So what is Rory McIlroy’s net worth?

According to the Forbes list of highest paid athletes, which was released in May 2023, McIlroy has current earnings totalling over $80million. That includes around $40m in on-the-course earnings and the same amount in off-the-course earnings.

Meanwhile, in the Sunday Times’ rich list for 2023, McIlroy was estimated to be worth £200m, making him the richest sportsperson in the UK under the age of 35.

After the end of the 2023 season, McIlroy had earned over $80m in PGA Tour prize money across his garlanded career, leaving him in second position behind only 15-time major champion Tiger Woods.

McIlroy won his fifth Race to Dubai title in 2023, and he also comfortably stretched his lead as the highest earning player on the DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour. On that circuit, he has earned over $50m.

And McIlroy makes just as much money away from the fairways as he does on it, capitalising on his huge marketability off the course.

In the past he has had sponsors including EA Sports, FootJoy and Jumeirah. Now, he is endorsed by his club sponsor TaylorMade, a deal he signed in 2017.

His deal with the manufacturer TaylorMade is said to be worth $10m per-year for 10 years, while his Nike apparel contract is also extremely lucrative.

More recently, McIlroy has ventured into different businesses, notably investing in the Formula 1 team Alpine.

He has also launched a new sports media and tech company called TMRW Sports with his close friend Tiger Woods and businessman Mike McCarley.

Under the TMRW Sports Umbrella is the TGL, a tech-infused golf league that McIlroy part owns.

On May 14 2024, it was revealed that McIlroy had filed divorce proceedings against his wife Erica Stoll.