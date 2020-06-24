World No.1 Rory McIlroy admitted that he didn’t feel comfortable at Harbour Town Golf Links after a one-over opening round in the RBC Heritage.

The Northern Irishman at one point found himself second last on the leaderboard after playing his front nine in three-over.

He steadied the ship somewhat on the back nine, carding two birdies in his final five holes to post a 72 on a day of low scores in South Carolina.

This is only McIlroy’s second appearance in the tournament, his first having come 11 years ago. Afterwards, the 31-year-old said that unfamiliarity with the course had contributed to his poor start.

"I wasn't particularly comfortable out there,” he said. “I played here once before in '09, and I just can remember not being that comfortable around here then, and it's still sort of the same.

"I'm just not comfortable and sort of trying to pick lines and really commit to shots. I just wasn't as committed today as I need to be around here.”

McIlroy was left to rue an erratic day off the tee, in which he found only half of his fairways.

“I'm missing my three-wood left and missing my driver right,” he admitted. “If you're in two minds about what to do off the tees around here, it can bite you. So, I didn't get it in play enough to give myself shots or looks at hitting it close into greens and making birdies. It was just a little bit of a struggle.”