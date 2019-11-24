search
Rory McIlroy "not the full deal" says Paul McGinley

Golf News

Rory McIlroy "not the full deal" says Paul McGinley

24 November, 2019
Rory McIlroy Paul McGinley DP World Tour Championship Race to Dubai European Tour Sky Sports Golf
Rory Mc Ilroy Paul Mc Ginley

Rory McIlroy has had a pretty spectacular 2019, winning four times, closing the gap on Brooks Koepka at the world rankings, sealing victory in the FedEx Cup for the second time and being named PGA Tour ‘Player of the Year’.

Even so, Paul McGinley thinks there’s still scope for improvement.

Commentating on Sky Sports during the final round of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, where McIlroy finished fourth, former Ryder Cup skipper McGinley chimed in with his thoughts on the state of the four-time major winner’s game.

• Golf organisations react to Prince Andrew scandal

• Bob Mac wins European Tour Rookie of the Year

After praising McIlroy’s short game as “something else”, McGinley added: “He’s not the full deal. There’s no doubt that his iron play has been poor and when he gets in inclement conditions he doesn’t seem to control the ball as well in the wind but there is lots to admire.

“His short game has become one of the strengths of his game when it used to be one of the weaknesses.”

WATCH - STEAL RORY'S SECRET POWER MOVE

McGinley has never been one to pull punches in his appraisal of McIlroy. 

• WATCH - Has Rory just hit the shot of the year?

• Young "accentuates positives" from Q-School

A year ago, he described the 30-year-old’s decision to focus on the PGA Tour at the expense of the European Tour this season as “quite extraordinary” and, in April, he called McIlroy’ decision to skip this year’s Irish Open – hosted by McGinley at Lahinch – as “a disappointment”. Ahead of the tournament, he added the Irish Open “will always be bigger than any one player”.

McIlroy’s fourth place finish in Dubai was his eighth top-10 in 12 starts on the European Tour this season. His missed only one cut, in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush. 

Golf News

Huge boost for women's golf as LET and LPGA to merge
Robert MacIntyre: The numbers behind his brilliant season
It's back! The bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League!
Robert MacIntyre: The masterful apprentice
