Rory McIlroy is just 18 holes and one Scottie Scheffler away from scaling yet another major mountain.

The Masters champion catapulted himself into contention to win the Claret Jug on home soil after a thrilling five-under 66 on Saturday.

At eight-under-par, he’s six shots adrift of the seemingly indomitable 54-hole leader Scheffler but he will have the near-unanimous backing of a partisan Northern Irish backing as he braces for the prospect of a ‘Duel on the Dunluce’.

McIlroy lit the fuse early in the third round with birdies on the first, second and fourth holes as he reached the turn in 33.

A bizarre incident on the 11th, where his second shot from the right rough dislodged a buried ball in front of it – a Titleist ‘4’, since you asked – led to a dropped shot.

That was followed in short order by indisputably the moment of the championship so far, his 56-foot putt for eagle disappearing below ground and producing a deafening roar that must have roused the giants that slumber around these parts.

Another birdie followed at 15 before he somewhat scrambled his way home in level-par to post a five-under 66, the roars that acclaimed his arrival on the first tee this afternoon only subsiding after he had disappeared into the scorer’s hut deep behind the 18th grandstand.

“I played well,” he acknowledged afterwards. “I rode my luck at times, but it was an incredible atmosphere out there. I feel like I’ve at least given myself half a chance tomorrow.”

Between now and then, the plan is – in theory at least – very simple.

“Grab some dinner, try to sleep as much as I can. I don’t have any rugby to distract me tomorrow morning. Watched New Zealand-France and the Lions game [this morning].

“So, I’ll try to find something to watch. I started Oppenheimer last night. Try to get through another hour of it tonight and maybe finish it tomorrow morning.

“Apart from that, just keep my mind off of things. I always do better with distraction. So if I can just distract myself and get my mind on something else, that’s always a good plan for me.”

With Scheffler in trademark imperious form, that might be easier said than done.

“He’s playing like Scottie,” added McIlroy. “I don’t think it’s a surprise. Everyone’s seen the way he’s played or plays over the last two or three years. He’s just so solid. He doesn’t make mistakes.

“He’s turned himself into a really consistent putter as well. So there doesn’t seem to be any weakness there. Whenever you’re trying to chase down a guy like that, it’s hard to do. But he’s incredibly impressive.”

Should McIlroy finish ahead of him tomorrow, one suspects that will be good enough for a sixth career major and another Claret Jug to go with the Green Jacket he won in such thrilling fashion just three months ago.

Even this land, with all its writers and poets and dreamers, would struggle to compose a more perfect outcome.

Here’s to Sunday.

