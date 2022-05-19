Rory McIlroy pinpoints reason for major drought

When Rory McIlroy became just the third golfer to win four majors by the age of 25, there appeared to be no stopping him.

The Northern Irishman had the world at his feet and seemed destined for to emulate the very best the game has seen.

But since that triumph at the 2014 US PGA, things have been sparse for McIlroy in the big four events.

However, after a sensational comeback at the Masters to finish as runner-up to Scottie Scheffler, there are signs he might be on the brink of finally adding to his tally.

In an appearance on 5 Live Sport’s All About: The Open podcast, the 33-year-old was asked about his eight-year drought.

"I think I haven't given myself enough chances,” McIlroy said.

“I think if I would have had more chances, and realistic chances, it's a bit like tournaments as well - the more you just keep putting yourself in those positions, the more comfortable you're going to feel up there.

“Sooner or later, if you keep knocking on the door, one of those doors is going to open for you.

"I had a chance at Carnoustie in 2018, I played the final group with Patrick Reed in 2018 at Augusta. I was tied for the lead with nine holes to go at the US Open last year at Torrey Pines. I've had a few chances, and I just haven't capitalised."

As well as not putting himself in enough winning positions, McIlroy believes the standard on tour is now far higher.

"I think players are getting better and better,” he added.

“When I won my last major in 2014 I had never heard of Collin Morikawa, I'd never heard of Jon Rahm, a lot of these young guys that are coming through are playing unbelievably good golf.

"I don't have to just beat five guys, there's 100, 120 or 140 guys every week that you're trying to beat and they're all phenomenally good golfers. For me, I think it's just a matter of putting myself in position a few more times."

McIlroy’s next chance to add to his four majors will come next week at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.