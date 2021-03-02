Rory McIlroy plans Tiger tribute on Sunday at WGC-Workday

Rory McIlroy is set to pay a poignant tribute to Tiger Woods during the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida on Sunday.

McIlroy, 31, trails 54-hole leader Collin Morikawa by four shots going into the final round at The Concession, giving the Northern Irishman an excellent chance to end an 15-month PGA Tour winless drought.

However, his thoughts are with Woods, who remains hospitalised after sustaining serious injuries in a horror car crash near Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

The 15-time major champion required emergency surgery on his right leg and ankle after being pulled from the wreckage of his Genesis SUV by emergency services.

One of the first responders who attended to Woods said that he was lucky to survive the smash on what is a notorious accident black-spot just south of Los Angeles.

With a large question mark now hanging over whether or not Woods will ever be able to play golf again, his fellow players are determined to show their solidarity with him - starting on Sunday with McIlroy.

The world No.8 intends to wear a red polo shirt with black trousers in the final round of the WGC-Workday - Woods' traditional, and iconic, Sunday colour combination.

News of McIlroy's intention was first shared by Golf Channel reporter Todd Lewis.

.@McIlroyRory will wear black pants and a red shirt in the final round of the @WGCWorkday to show support for @TigerWoods. I’m certain he won’t be the only one. — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) February 27, 2021

As Lewis' predicted, several other players are expected to follow suit, with leader Collin Morikawa and former Masters champion Patrick Reed amongst those rumoured to planning their own sartorial show of solidarity with the stricken Woods.

It has been reported that some golfers playing in the Gainbridge LPGA event this week will do likewise, including Annika Sorenstam, who is making her first start on the tour in over a decade this week.

An update from Woods' camp on Friday evening revealed that he has been transferred to a new hospital to continue his recovery.

A statement on his Twitter account read: "Tiger has moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning. The procedures were successful and he is now recovering and in good spirits.

"Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and the messages they have received over the past few days. We will not have any further updates at this time."

