search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy proposes radical change to golf's major schedule

Golf News

Rory McIlroy proposes radical change to golf's major schedule

By Michael McEwan02 September, 2019
Rory McIlroy Major Championships European Tour Omega European Masters Sebastian Soderberg US Open The Open US PGA Championship The Masters BBC
Rory Mc Ilroy

Not a fan of the new, condensed men's major schedule? 

You're not alone. Rory McIlroy doesn't like it either.

The world No.2, who lost out in a play-off to Sebastian Soderberg at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland at the weekend, thinks that the calendar has become too congested with the US PGA Championship moving from its traditional August slot to a new date in May.

The move, which was made in time for this year, meant that only 102 days separated the first round of the first men's major of the year (The Masters) and the last round of the last (The Open).

• Tour pro reveals why he almost quit golf

• Introducing the golf ball that can’t miss

It also means a wait of almost nine months until the next time one of golf's four marquee events takes place.

Speaking to the BBC's 'The Cut' podcast, McIlroy explained why he thinks that's a bad thing.

WATCH - HOW TO STEAL RORY'S POWER MOVE

"If the narrative becomes that majors are the only important thing in golf, that’s a dangerous narrative to run with because are fans then not going to care the other 48 weeks of the year?" said the four-time major champ. "And if the majors are spaced so closely together, are fans only going to care from the second week in April to the third or fourth week in July and everything else doesn’t really matter"

• The money Rory earned per shot this season will stun you

McIlroy believes that golf should look to another sport for a solution to the problem.

• Was this the best shot on the PGA Tour this year?

"I’d like to see them spaced out the way tennis does it," he added. "They have the Australian Open in January and obviously the US Open’s going on right now. They’ve got a nice nine-month window of relevancy and that’s my thing with golf.

"You want to stay relevant for as long as possible throughout the year and you want as many eyeballs as possible on it. I don’t know if, by spacing the majors so closely together, that’s the right thing to do"

You can listen to the whole podcast here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Omega European Masters

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - BBC

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

One of world’s most famous men set for Dunhill Links
Get rewarded for playing lots of golf
A peek inside issue 174 of bunkered
Jack Nicklaus hits out over major changes
Rory McIlroy reveals biggest 'pet peeve' in golf

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow