Rory McIlroy has hopes of one day leading the European Ryder Cup team, but not anytime soon.

McIlroy has announced himself as a mainstay in the Team Europe camp in recent years, and more than played his part in last month’s victory at Bethpage Black.

This has made the Northern Irishman a shoo-in to one day lead the Euros on the match play stage.

The idea of the five-time major champion taking on a potential playing captaincy role on Irish soil at Adare Manor in 2027 had been flirted, but McIlroy himself has played this down.

“The idea of me being a playing captain sometime soon has come up and I’ve shot it down straight away,” the 36-year-old said in August.

He has since doubled down on this stance at the DP World India Championship this week, telling reporters: “Certainly not 2027,” when asked about becoming captain.

“I hope I’m still playing at that point,” he added. “But yeah, I would love to be the European team captain at some point.

“But that will be beyond my playing days, or at least when my playing days are coming to an end and I’m not good enough to make the team or I make way for the new generation to come along.

Hopefully that’s not in 2027. Hopefully I’m still good enough to play and put points on the board for Europe. But yeah, absolutely, I would love to be a captain one day.”

McIlroy has played in every Ryder Cup since 2010, and in that time has played under seven skippers during eight starts in European blue.

That includes Luke Donald’s historic back-to-back captaincy in Rome and New York, and McIlroy believes playing under the likes of the Englishman puts him in a good spot to do the job further down the line.

“I feel very fortunate that I’ve had a front row seat playing under some of the best captains in history in the Ryder Cup,” McIlroy commented.

“I think what Luke Donald has done the last two Ryder Cups has revolutionised the captaincy within Europe. And I feel like Paul McGinley in Gleneagles in 2014, he was a wonderful captain, and I learned a lot from him.

“And there’s been wonderful captains between them, as well. All of them have been wonderful. “But I think the time and the effort and the dedication that Luke Donald has put into the last four years, it’s been absolutely amazing.

“He has 100 percent respect of the entire team and everyone that’s worked for him and all be behind him. If I can be nearly as good as a captain as Luke Donald, I’ll have done a good job.

“So hopefully one day in the future, but I’d say not until the mid-2030s, hopefully, if I can keep playing well.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.