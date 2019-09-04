Rory McIlroy reveals biggest 'pet peeve' in golf

Rory McIlroy has revealed details of his biggest ‘pet peeve’ about golf – and it’s got nothing to do with slow play, the rules or anything else that you might expect.



In a post on Instagram, the four-time major winner expressed his dislike for the word ‘golf’ being used as a ‘verb’, as in ‘to golf’.

For example: “I golfed on Friday”, or “I like to golf”.



Say anything like that in McIlroy’s company and there’s a good chance you’ll get short shrift.

Here’s what he posted:

Who know the former world No.1 held proper grammar in such high esteem?