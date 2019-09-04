search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy reveals biggest 'pet peeve' in golf

Golf News

Rory McIlroy reveals biggest 'pet peeve' in golf

By Michael McEwan04 September, 2019
Rory McIlroy PGA Tour European Tour Rory Tracker Instagram Instagram Stories
Rory Mc Ilroy

Rory McIlroy has revealed details of his biggest ‘pet peeve’ about golf – and it’s got nothing to do with slow play, the rules or anything else that you might expect.

In a post on Instagram, the four-time major winner expressed his dislike for the word ‘golf’ being used as a ‘verb’, as in ‘to golf’.

For example: “I golfed on Friday”, or “I like to golf”.

• Koepka's dad in Twitter spat with Chamblee

• "He's one of my idols" - Iconic athlete hails Woods

Say anything like that in McIlroy’s company and there’s a good chance you’ll get short shrift.

• WATCH - How to master Rory's secret power move

Here’s what he posted:

Rory Mc Ilroy Instagram Post

Who know the former world No.1 held proper grammar in such high esteem?

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Instagram

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

One of world’s most famous men set for Dunhill Links
Get rewarded for playing lots of golf
A peek inside issue 174 of bunkered
Jack Nicklaus hits out over major changes
Rory McIlroy reveals biggest 'pet peeve' in golf

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow