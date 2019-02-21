search
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy reveals he has NOT rejoined European Tour

Golf News

Rory McIlroy reveals he has NOT rejoined European Tour

By Michael McEwan20 February, 2019
Rory Mc Ilroy Genesis Open 2019

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he has NOT renewed his membership of the European Tour… at least not yet.

The former world No.1 courted controversy late last year when he described the tour as a 'stepping stone', hinting he might sacrifice his membership this year in order to focus on playing on the PGA Tour.

It had been thought that crisis talks with the tour’s chief executive Keith Pelley had convinced the Northern Irishman to think again.

However, speaking to long-time golf writer Bernie McGuire of Golfbytourmiss.com, McIlroy elaborated on his plans.

“Whatever I earn next week in Mexico will not count on the Race to Dubai as I’ve not re-joined the European Tour,” he told McGuire ahead of the final round of the Genesis Open at the weekend.

Rory Mc Ilroy 2019 Genesis Open

“I was, for one reason or another, going to re-join at the end of last year but I didn’t though I’ll probably re-join in May.”

It is thought that McIlroy will play just four ‘regular’ events on the Race To Dubai this season. He is expected to play in the Omega European Masters in August, and is strongly tipped to feature in the Scottish Open at The Renaissance in July to tune up for The Open at Royal Portrush the following week.

McIlroy has made an encouraging start to 2019, posting top five finishes from each of his first three starts.

