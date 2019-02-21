Rory McIlroy reveals he has NOT rejoined European Tour

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he has NOT renewed his membership of the European Tour… at least not yet.



The former world No.1 courted controversy late last year when he described the tour as a 'stepping stone', hinting he might sacrifice his membership this year in order to focus on playing on the PGA Tour.

It had been thought that crisis talks with the tour’s chief executive Keith Pelley had convinced the Northern Irishman to think again.



• NFL legend to play in AT&T Byron Nelson this year



• Top pundit blasts governing bodies over slow play



However, speaking to long-time golf writer Bernie McGuire of Golfbytourmiss.com, McIlroy elaborated on his plans.

“Whatever I earn next week in Mexico will not count on the Race to Dubai as I’ve not re-joined the European Tour,” he told McGuire ahead of the final round of the Genesis Open at the weekend.

“I was, for one reason or another, going to re-join at the end of last year but I didn’t though I’ll probably re-join in May.”



• Get set to see a LOT more skin on the PGA Tour



• JB Holmes hits back at his slow play critics



It is thought that McIlroy will play just four ‘regular’ events on the Race To Dubai this season. He is expected to play in the Omega European Masters in August, and is strongly tipped to feature in the Scottish Open at The Renaissance in July to tune up for The Open at Royal Portrush the following week.

McIlroy has made an encouraging start to 2019, posting top five finishes from each of his first three starts.