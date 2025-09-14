Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
Rory McIlroy has revealed Team Europe’s secret weapon that will prepare players for the hostile environment they’re expected to face at this month’s Ryder Cup.
After his final round at Wentworth, home of the BMW PGA Championship, McIlroy told reporters that European captain Luke Donald equipped his players with virtual reality headsets during a team dinner on Tuesday.
“They said, ‘How far do you want this to go?’” McIlroy explained. “And I said: ‘Go as far as you want.’ It is just to simulate the sights and sounds and noise. That’s the stuff that we are going to have to deal with.
“So it’s better to try to desensitise yourself as much as possible before you get in there. You can get them to say whatever you want them to say. So you can go as close to the bone as you like.”
• Keegan Bradley told he has ‘work to do’ by ex-Ryder Cup captain
• Patrick Reed hits out at US Ryder Cup player payments
It’s the latest in a string of rigorous preparatory moves from Donald and his five vice-captains, who are leaving no stone unturned ahead of the 45th match at Bethpage.
McIlroy added: “We are doing everything we can to best prepare ourselves for what it is going to feel like on Friday [of Ryder Cup] week.
“But nothing can really prepare you until you’re actually in that. You can wear all the VR headsets you want and do all the different things we’ve been trying to do to get ourselves ready but once the first tee comes on Friday it’s real and we just have to deal with whatever’s given.”
The only thing McIlroy didn’t reveal was exactly what messages were sent through his headset: “You don’t want to know,” he said. “Not for publication.”
Of course, the crowds have been a huge talking point in the lead up to the event on Long Island, which will get underway on September 26.
It’s been speculated that the boisterous home support will be unlike Team Europe has ever received. McIlroy, though, isn’t convinced.
• Matt Fitzpatrick hit with penalty at BMW PGA Championship
• ‘I didn’t cheat’ – Tour pro speaks out after BMW PGA DQ
“I think the more we talk about that, the maddest [crowds] or whatever, we might get there and be like, this actually isn’t as bad as we thought it would be, who knows,” said the Masters champ.
“No matter if you’re an American team going to Europe or you’re a European team going to America, it’s the same. You know you’re not going to be up against not just a great team but the crowd as well. That brings its challenges.
“New York is definitely more of a cosmopolitan city, more of a melting pot and more backgrounds and people identify as part European. We should get a little more support but at the same time, you’re going to America with an American crowd.”
McIlroy, meantime, finished T20 on his final start before the match. Sepp Straka was the only European missing from the Rolex Series Event won by vice-captain Alex Noren.
ALL ABOUT THE RYDER CUP
Quiz: Name every Continental European who has played in the Ryder Cup
What are the largest winning margins in Ryder Cup history?
What is the “envelope rule” at the Ryder Cup?
What are the future Ryder Cup venues?
The Ryder Cup stars you had completely forgotten about
Who are the best (and worst) Ryder Cup captain’s picks of all time?
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses