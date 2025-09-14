Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Rory McIlroy has revealed Team Europe’s secret weapon that will prepare players for the hostile environment they’re expected to face at this month’s Ryder Cup.

After his final round at Wentworth, home of the BMW PGA Championship, McIlroy told reporters that European captain Luke Donald equipped his players with virtual reality headsets during a team dinner on Tuesday.

“They said, ‘How far do you want this to go?’” McIlroy explained. “And I said: ‘Go as far as you want.’ It is just to simulate the sights and sounds and noise. That’s the stuff that we are going to have to deal with.

“So it’s better to try to desensitise yourself as much as possible before you get in there. You can get them to say whatever you want them to say. So you can go as close to the bone as you like.”

It’s the latest in a string of rigorous preparatory moves from Donald and his five vice-captains, who are leaving no stone unturned ahead of the 45th match at Bethpage.

McIlroy added: “We are doing every­thing we can to best prepare ourselves for what it is going to feel like on Friday [of Ryder Cup] week.

“But nothing can really prepare you until you’re actually in that. You can wear all the VR headsets you want and do all the different things we’ve been trying to do to get ourselves ready but once the first tee comes on Friday it’s real and we just have to deal with whatever’s given.”

The only thing McIlroy didn’t reveal was exactly what messages were sent through his headset: “You don’t want to know,” he said. “Not for publication.”

Of course, the crowds have been a huge talking point in the lead up to the event on Long Island, which will get underway on September 26.

It’s been speculated that the boisterous home support will be unlike Team Europe has ever received. McIlroy, though, isn’t convinced.

“I think the more we talk about that, the maddest [crowds] or whatever, we might get there and be like, this ­actually isn’t as bad as we thought it would be, who knows,” said the Masters champ.

“No matter if you’re an American team going to Europe or you’re a European team going to America, it’s the same. You know you’re not going to be up against not just a great team but the crowd as well. That brings its challenges.

“New York is definitely more of a cosmopolitan city, more of a ­melting pot and more backgrounds and people identify as part European. We should get a little more support but at the same time, you’re going to America with an American crowd.”

McIlroy, meantime, finished T20 on his final start before the match. Sepp Straka was the only European missing from the Rolex Series Event won by vice-captain Alex Noren.

