Rory McIlroy has called on a change in narrative when it comes to looking back at Team Europe’s Ryder Cup victory over the United States in New York last month.

McIlroy and Co wrote their names into the history books once more, as Luke Donald’s men became only the fifth group of Europeans to win on American soil.

The away team secured a 15-13 victory after an incredible display over the opening two days in the foursomes and fourballs, before fending off a late US fight back.

The events at Bethpage Black were somewhat overshadowed by fan behaviour though, after the Europeans were subject to abuse from some sections of the New York crowd.

McIlroy in particular faced the brunt of it, having been forced to call out the abusive heckling on more than one occasion while competing.

The Northern Irishman singled out one fan for the use of a homophobic slur, while his wife Erica Stoll was also hit by a thrown drink by those behind the ropes.

A number of US stalwarts were quick to slam the crowd trouble in the aftermath, but McIlroy wants the focus to be back on the achievements of the players.

“It’s been two weeks, and I’ve been following the narrative coming out of the Ryder Cup just like everyone else,” McIlroy said ahead of this week’s DP World India Championship in Delhi.

“But unfortunately, I think it takes away from what we focused on, which is what an incredible performance it was by the European team.

“Obviously, as I’m playing my matches, I’m focused on trying to win my point. You know, you see that the other guys are winning their matches or they are doing well, but you don’t realise how well they are playing.

“Over the last two weeks, being able to watch the highlights and just see, especially those first two days, in the foursomes and the four-balls, how good the European Team were. The Americans would hit it close; we hit it closer.

“The Americans hole a putt, and we hole a putt on top of it, and it happened every single time. The unfortunate thing is people aren’t remembering that and they are remembering the week for the wrong reason.

“I would like to shift the narrative and focus on how good the European Team were and how proud I was to be part of that team to win an away Ryder Cup.”

McIlroy is not alone in representing Team Europe in India this week. The Masters champ is joined by his teammates Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland, as well as captain Donald.

