Rory McIlroy says he has “played too much” this season

Rory McIlroy has admitted that he is feeling fatigued heading into the final part of the season.



Teeing it up at this week’s BMW Championship, McIlroy, who won the event back in 2012, currently sits at 28th on the FedEx Cup standings.

The Northern Irishman will play his 33rd event since the return of the PGA Tour after its COVID-19 hiatus, something which he says has left him feeling “tired”.

“In a space of 15 months, it's a lot of golf,” said McIlroy. “It's probably too much for me. I've played more than I probably should have and feel like it's just sort of all caught up with me.

“This morning, I was tired. Look, we all had a long week last week, as well, but even just summoning up the effort to get out of bed and go get to your 7:20 pro-am tee time, it took a little more effort today than it usually does.

“It's a lot of golf. It's hard to feel fresh at this time in the season. It all just sort of catches up with you. I don't know if I could pinpoint one particular thing. It's just sort of everything blended together.”

McIlroy has experienced a mixed bag of results on the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, returning to the winner’s circle for the first time since 2019 at the Wells Fargo Championship but only mustering a single top-10 finish in the majors.

Despite his weariness, 32-year-old McIlroy says he will be raring to go when the Ryder Cup rolls around in September.

“I think having two weeks off after the Tour Championship is going to be nice,” he added. “Like I sort of was planning to go over to Wentworth to play the BMW, but it's just too much travel, and with what's coming up with Ryder Cup - yeah, that's a long week, no matter if you're in Europe or the States, especially I haven't missed a session yet.

“So, say I play five sessions again, yeah, it's a really long week. So, the two weeks off after the Tour Championship are going to be well needed, and I'll go in there nice and refreshed and ready to give it my all.”