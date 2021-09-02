search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy says he has “played too much” this season

Golf News

Rory McIlroy says he has “played too much” this season

By Ryan Crombie26 August, 2021
Rory McIlroy BMW Championship FedEx Cup PGA Tour Ryder Cup Tour News
Rory Mc Ilroy Bmw

Rory McIlroy has admitted that he is feeling fatigued heading into the final part of the season.

Teeing it up at this week’s BMW Championship, McIlroy, who won the event back in 2012, currently sits at 28th on the FedEx Cup standings.

The Northern Irishman will play his 33rd event since the return of the PGA Tour after its COVID-19 hiatus, something which he says has left him feeling “tired”.

• Matthew picks three rookies for Solheim team

• European Tour trio secure PGA Tour cards

“In a space of 15 months, it's a lot of golf,” said McIlroy. “It's probably too much for me. I've played more than I probably should have and feel like it's just sort of all caught up with me.

“This morning, I was tired. Look, we all had a long week last week, as well, but even just summoning up the effort to get out of bed and go get to your 7:20 pro-am tee time, it took a little more effort today than it usually does.

“It's a lot of golf. It's hard to feel fresh at this time in the season. It all just sort of catches up with you. I don't know if I could pinpoint one particular thing. It's just sort of everything blended together.”

• Report: 'Woods hasn't played golf at all'

McIlroy has experienced a mixed bag of results on the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, returning to the winner’s circle for the first time since 2019 at the Wells Fargo Championship but only mustering a single top-10 finish in the majors.

Despite his weariness, 32-year-old McIlroy says he will be raring to go when the Ryder Cup rolls around in September.

• Patrick Reed hospitalised with pneumonia

“I think having two weeks off after the Tour Championship is going to be nice,” he added. “Like I sort of was planning to go over to Wentworth to play the BMW, but it's just too much travel, and with what's coming up with Ryder Cup - yeah, that's a long week, no matter if you're in Europe or the States, especially I haven't missed a session yet.

“So, say I play five sessions again, yeah, it's a really long week. So, the two weeks off after the Tour Championship are going to be well needed, and I'll go in there nice and refreshed and ready to give it my all.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - BMW Championship

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FINDING THE PERFECT IRON | Callaway Apex custom fitting
Callaway
play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 4
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
THE WEDGES FOR EVERY GREENSIDE SHOT – Callaway JAWS Full Toe review
Callaway JAWS Full Toe
play button
PERFORMANCE THAT WILL BLOW YOUR MIND – PING i59 irons review
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"It's fine" - Brooks Koepka weighs in on fan behaviour
New Netflix show to go behind the scenes of the PGA Tour
"I was battling for my life" - Patrick Reed opens up on recent hospitalisation
Bryson DeChambeau breaks silence on Koepka, hecklers and the Ryder Cup
Paige Spiranac unveils her own Ryder Cup-inspired towels

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow