Rory McIlroy says postponing Ryder Cup would be "right call"

With professional golf set to resume on the PGA Tour in a fortnight’s time, Rory McIlroy has reiterated his preference for this year’s Ryder Cup to be postponed.



The Northern Irishman believes staging the match next year when it is hopefully safe enough for fans to attend would be preferable to playing it without spectators this year.

The latest edition of the biennial clash between the top European professional golfers and their American counterparts is currently scheduled to take place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in September.

Speaking to BBC Sport NI, world No.1 McIlroy said: “My personal hunch is that I don't see how it is going to happen, so I do not think that it will happen.

"I think the majority of players would like to see it pushed back until 2021 so that they can play in front of crowds and have the atmosphere that makes the Ryder Cup so special.

"The players are the ones that make the Ryder Cup. If they are not on board with it and don't want to play then there is no Ryder Cup.

"I see it being pushed back until 2021 and, honestly, I think that will be the right call."

McIlroy is set to play in each of the first three PGA Tour events post-lockdown, beginning with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial on June 11. However, the Florida-based four-time major champion added he would have no qualms about coming to Europe to play in some events before the end of the year.

" I think if you stick to the guidelines then I don't see any reason why we should feel scared to travel, he said.

“There are a lot of things up in the air, but if there are some big events in autumn time, then I can [see myself coming over]. Maybe if Wentworth gets moved to October, which they are thinking of, then I could see myself going over and playing that event.”