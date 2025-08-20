Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Rory McIlroy makes headlines every week on the PGA Tour, whether he is playing or skipping an event.

This year, McIlroy did not play the RBC Heritage after his incredible Masters win, or the Memorial Tournament in the build-up to the US Open.

He also skipped the FedEx St Jude Championship, the first leg of the money-spinning playoffs.

McIlroy has built his year around a global schedule and will head to India and Australia for DP World Tour events before his season is over.

The PGA Tour, meanwhile, has announced its schedule for the 2026 campaign, cramming in another signature event, the Miami Championship hosted at President Donald Trump’s famous Doral course.

The Miami event takes place on April 31-May 3, during a hectic run of two majors and three signature events in a six-week stretch, and there are now nine limited-field signature events on the calendar.

Just don’t expect McIlroy to play in every single one.

“I’ll always look at the schedule at the start of the year and see what best fits me and my life, and everything else that I do with family or other opportunities that I’m pursuing outside of golf,” he said, speaking ahead of this week’s Tour Championship at East Lake.

“This year that meant skipping a few signature events. [Next year] I might skip less, I might skip the same amount.

“The luxury of being a PGA Tour player is we’re free to pick and choose our own schedule for the most part. I took advantage of that this year and I’ll continue to take advantage of that for as long as I can.”

McIlroy, however, is pleased with the tour’s schedule tweaks.

“I think it’s all positive,” he said. “Golf builds through the January, February, March months, and obviously golf gets a huge popularity spike or whatever through Augusta; and then to try to keep that momentum going through the next few weeks, through the PGA, U.S. Open, I think it’s a good thing.

“It’s quite a bit of a workload for the players to play that much golf in that stretch, but I think it’s not as if we’re having to travel halfway around the world to do it.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.