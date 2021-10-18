search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy secures landmark 20th PGA Tour title

Golf News

Rory McIlroy secures landmark 20th PGA Tour title

By Michael McEwan18 October, 2021
Rory McIlroy PGA Tour CJ Cup The Summit Club Tour News Rory Tracker
Rory Mc Ilroy

Slump? What slump?

Rory McIlroy has silenced his doubters with a hard-fought victory in The CJ Cup in Las Vegas.

The 32-year-old closed with a six-under 66 at The Summit Club to win by one from Open champion Collin Morikawa and secure the 20th PGA Tour victory of his career.

• Former PGA Tour pro has leg amputated

• Women's golf is "neglected" says Player

In doing so, the four-time major champ has moved into a tie for 35th on the tour’s career wins list and has guaranteed himself future Lifetime Membership. That will activate at the end of the 2022-23 season, by which point he will have completed 15 years of participating on the PGA Tour.

"It's quite an achievement," said McIlroy, who led the field in putting and hit 31 of 36 greens in regulation in the final two rounds. "I still need a couple more years on tour to get that lifetime exemption, but at least I've got the wins. I was asked that question at the start of the week, and it is a pretty big carrot.

“I think to get to 20 wins out here is a big achievement. I didn't know if it was going to be this week but I knew if I just kept my head down and kept playing well and kept doing the right things, I'd eventually get there."

McIlroy has also bounced back into the world’s top-10, climbing to eighth. Only five players – Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Jim Furyk and Vijay Singh – are ahead of him on the career money list.

• Jason Day opens up on recent struggles

Perhaps most encouraging for his legion of fans, he beat a deep, major-quality field to win for the second time in 2021 and just weeks after he laboured to a 1-3-0 record in Europe’s Ryder Cup thumping.

“On the Saturday night of the Ryder Cup, I was done with golf,” he added. “I didn't want to see golf again until 2022.

• Tributes paid to iconic broadcaster Laidlaw

“That Sunday singles match sparked a little bit of a flame again. You know, I think I maybe figured something out here, maybe play a few more times before the season's done.

“Yeah, so Saturday night of the Ryder Cup, I certainly wasn't going to be here and Sunday night at the Ryder Cup I thought, go to Vegas, go to CJ and try to build on this little bit of a breakthrough that I've had.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - CJ Cup

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Rory Tracker

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO FLUSH YOUR IRONS | with Ewen Ferguson
Ewen Ferguson
play button
DO THE TAYLORMADE P790 IRONS LIVE UP TO THE HYPE?
TaylorMade
play button
I TAKE ON THE BEST AMATEUR GOLFER IN SCOTLAND
angus carrick
play button
WHO WOULD USE THIS GOLF CLUB? | TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
Rory McIlroy secures landmark 20th PGA Tour title
Former PGA Tour pro has leg amputated
PXG boss offers staff cash bonus to get COVID vaccine
Women's golf is "neglected" says Gary Player

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Create more power with your wrists
Watch
play button
Mix up your practice routine
Watch
play button
Keep the body and arms connected
Watch
See all videos right arrow