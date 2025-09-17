Sign up for our daily newsletter
Rory McIlroy will begin his 2026 season in Dubai on what will be a milestone return to the Middle East for the career grand slam champion.
McIlroy has confirmed his attendance at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the $9million showpiece Rolex series event which kickstarts the next DP World Tour season in earnest.
It is 20 years since the world No.2 first appeared in this tournament as an amateur. McIlroy claimed his maiden professional victory as a 19-year-old here and will return to the Emirates Club to a hero’s reception as a four-time champion.
“It’s been a very special year for me, and I’m excited about what’s still to come,” said McIlroy.
“The Hero Dubai Desert Classic has always been one of my favourite tournaments, and I’m really looking forward to returning to Emirates Golf Club in January. I consider Dubai a second home – the support there is always incredible, and it’s the perfect place to start the year.”
Executive tournament director Simon Corkill is, unsurprisingly, thrilled by McIlroy’s ongoing commitment to the Desert Classic.
“We never take his participation for granted, and to welcome him back as the Masters Champion after perhaps the finest season of an already sensational career only reinforces the prestige of this tournament.”
Before his return to the Desert Classic, McIlroy will play several events around the world to conclude a monumental 2025 campaign.
After the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, McIlroy will head to India for the first time to play in the inaugural DP World India Championship.
Then, after the DP World Tour playoffs back in the Middle East, he heads Down Under for the Australian Open in Melbourne.
A global golfer indeed.
The 37th Hero Dubai Desert Classic takes place from January 22-25, 2026.
