Keegan Bradley could make history at this year’s Ryder Cup, should the 39-year-old select himself to play at Bethpage Black.

The in-form world No.12 would become the first playing captain in the biennial dust-up since Arnold Palmer in 1963 – adding another fascinating subplot to September’s contest.

One man who won’t follow suit in the near future is Rory McIlroy.

Speaking ahead of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley, the Northern Irishman said he’s already shut down the possibility.

“I’ve been asked to do that,” McIlroy said, “and I’ve turned it down. The idea of me being a playing captain sometime soon has come up, and I’ve shot it down straight away.”

When probed for a reason, the Masters champ replied: “Because I don’t think you can do it.

“I just think the commitments that a captain has — you think about the extra media, about the extra meetings with the vice captains, with the PGA of America, in Keegan’s case, preparing your speech for the opening ceremony.

“There are a lot of things that people don’t see that the captain does the week of the Ryder Cup, especially now that the Ryder Cup has become so big.

“If you’d have said it 20 years ago, I’d say, yeah, it was probably possible to do, but how big of a spectacle and everything that’s on the line in a Ryder Cup now, I just think it would be a very difficult position to be in.

“Then the captain isn’t going to be on the course all day, so really the captain’s only going to be able to play one session on Friday, one session on Saturday.

“Would you rather not have a player that has the flexibility to go twice if he’s playing well? There’s a lot of different things that go into it, and that’s why I think — look, it’s just my opinion, but I think it would just be very difficult to do.”

McIlroy confirmed that he hasn’t been asked to be a future captain of Team Europe, with his full attention on the 45th edition of the match.

The 36-year-old has already qualified for Luke Donald’s side after a three-win season that included triumphs at Pebble Beach and the Players Championship.

McIlroy will make his eighth Ryder Cup appearance and bid for a sixth win.

Meanwhile, the five-time major champ addressed his decision to skip last week’s PGA Tour event, the first of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

“I feel like I’m in a little bit of a different position than some of the guys,” McIlroy added. “Yeah, as I said, I’m playing nine times between now and the end of the year, so I’ve still got a pretty busy stretch coming up.

“I just think that extra week off will do me good with the events coming up. Some big events that are important to me — the Irish Open, Wentworth, obviously the Ryder Cup.

“I want to try to win my seventh Race to Dubai over in Europe as well. There’s some things that are still important to me that I want to go play in. That was a big part of the reason why I wanted to take that extra week off last week.”

