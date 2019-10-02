search
Rory McIlroy "sick" of easy European Tour courses

Golf News

Rory McIlroy "sick" of easy European Tour courses

By Michael McEwan29 September, 2019
Rory McIlroy Alfred Dunhill Links Championship St Andrews Victor Perez FedEx Cup PGA Tour European Tour
Rory Mc Ilroy

Rory McIlroy has thrown his European Tour future into fresh doubt after complaining that the set-ups on the circuit are too easy. 

After finishing in a tie for 26th on 15-under-par in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, the former world No.1 told reporters in St Andrews that he intends to prioritise the PGA Tour again next season.

The reason? He thinks courses on the European Tour aren’t set up to provide a stern enough test.

“I’m sort of honestly sick of coming back over to the European Tour and shooting 15 under par and finishing 30th,” said McIlroy. “I don’t think the courses are set up hard enough. There are no penalties for bad shots. It’s tough when you come back and it’s like that.

• PGA Tour pro accused of spitting on fellow player's ball

• Buggy-driving vandal tears up popular course

“I don’t feel like good golf is regarded as well as it could be.”

WATCH - MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME

The Northern Irishman, who finished seven shots adrift of winner Victor Perez at the Alfred Dunhill Links, singled the Scottish Open out for particular criticism.

“I shot 13-under and finished 30th again,” he said. “It’s not a good test. I think if the European Tour wants to put forth a really good product, the golf courses and setups need to be tougher.”

• Members hit out as club closure is confirmed

• New St Andrews beers launched

McIlroy added that winning the FedEx Cup this year was “validation” of his decision to focus more on the PGA Tour this season and he strongly hinted that he’ll be doing that again next year. 

• Mr 59's advice to shoot lower scores

“I want to play on the courses I want to play at,” he said. “I don’t think I should get stick for that because I feel like I’m doing the right thing.”

