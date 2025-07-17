Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Rory McIlroy hit two fairways all day, the fewest of his Open career. In his words, he spent most of this six-hour slog digging his way out of the rough and the fairway bunkers.

And yet McIlroy is still only three behind a pack of five leaders and well in contention after his first round here at Royal Portrush.

After an inauspicious start – not quite 2019 horror show – but a three-putt bogey on the first in front of staggering levels of home support, McIlroy regained control of his mind and his swing.

McIlroy reached the 11th tee at three-under par, and while a run of three bogeys in four holes around the toughest part of the course threatened to derail his round, the five-time major champion stood firm.

A birdie on his penultimate hole followed by a solid two-putt par after a roaring reception down the 18th left McIlroy signing for a one-under 70 and within touching distance of a lead headed by his 2023 Ryder Cup partner Matt Fitzpatrick.

“It was good,” said an exhausted but clearly satisfied McIlroy. “I had it going at three under through 10 and let a few slip there around the middle of the round. I steadied the ship well, played the last four at one under, and it was nice to shoot under par.

“It was a tough enough day, especially either chopping out of the rough or out of the fairway bunkers most of the time. So to shoot under par was a good effort.

“I’m surprised four-under is leading. I thought someone might have gone out there and shot six or seven under today. Only three back with 54 holes to go, I’m really happy with where I am.”

It was an intriguing but arduous Open day in tumultuous conditions on the Dunluce Links, where glacial play left the poor final groups in a race against the clock to finish.

McIlroy was just relieved that, with so much time to think to think about the feverish chaos surrounding him, he mustered a score that left him right in the thick of things.

“I feel the support of an entire country out there, which is a wonderful position to be in, but at the same time, you don’t want to let them down,” he said. “So there’s that little bit of added pressure.

“I felt like I dealt with it really well today. Certainly dealt with it better than I did six years ago. I was just happy to get off to a good start and get myself into the tournament.”

