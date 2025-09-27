Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Rory McIlroy lost his cool with the New York Ryder Cup crowd on Saturday morning while playing alongside Tommy Fleetwood in the foursomes.

After an incredible performance on day one, McIlroy and Fleetwood were once again paired to take on Collin Morikawa and Harris English.

And like Friday, the result fell the way of the Europeans as Luke Donald’s dynamic duo won a second-straight foursomes point with a 3&2 win.

It was another straightforward day for McIlroy and Fleetwood, but it was not without some drama, which came at their final hole, the 16th.

Sat in the rough down the right, McIlroy was lining up to play his approach into the green all while the New York crowd continued to brew up some noise.

Clearly not impressed, the Northern Irishman was heard shouting: “Guys shut the f**k up!” before recomposing himself over his shot.

If the noise was done in an effort to deter McIlroy, the home crowd’s attempts were unsuccessful as the Masters champion hit another stunning approach.

This gave Fleetwood the simple task of tapping in for birdie from around two-feet, which he did, banking yet another point for Team Europe.

His confrontation on Saturday morning was the the first time McIlroy had butted heads with the home faithful.

During his Friday fourball match with Shane Lowry, the Northern Irishman appeared to flip the middle finger in the direction of a member of the crowd.

It came during yet another enticing clash against Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, with the point eventually shared after McIlroy missed a putt for birdie at the 18th.

The half point gave the Europeans a 5.5-2.5 lead heading into Saturday’s play, before McIlroy and Fleetwood delivered the away team’s first point on Saturday.

It cancelled out Team USA’s victory in the opening game out, after Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young defeated Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg 4&2.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.