Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Four-under through 14 holes, in the middle of the fairway on the par-5 15th, and seemingly in complete control of his game, Rory McIlroy contrived to shoot a level-par 72, dealing his Masters hopes a major – if not fatal – blow for yet another year.

A double-bogey on 15, followed by another on 17, has the Irishman seven shots off the early pace set at Augusta National by Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose.

All this after making the turn in three-under, his best first nine score in an opening round at The Masters since 2011.

The bright side – although you have to really squint to see it – is that Englishman Rose has a three-shot lead over the rest of the pack. Only four shots separate McIlroy from defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg and Corey Conners. If he had played his final four holes in level-par, the world No.2 would be right there with them.

If.

• Justin Rose fuelled by major heartache after fast start at Augusta

• Masters hopeful urinates in Rae’s creek at Augusta National

In order to win the green jacket on Sunday, and become just the sixth male golfer to complete the career grand slam, McIlroy will need to buck a trend that has seen 18 of the last 19 Masters won by players within four shots of the lead after the opening round.

It will require a near-Herculean effort. But winning majors nearly always does.

McIlroy declined to talk to reporters after his round, preferring instead to go straight to the driving range, but plenty others spoke for him, including Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley on Golf Channel’s “Live from The Masters”.

Chamblee called his double on 15 “the shock of the day”, insisting “when the dust settles and he gets home tonight, he’ll be hugely disappointed.”

McGinley added: “It’s going to be a long way back mentally for him.

• The Masters: Robert MacIntyre reacts to “disappointing day”

• Patrick Reed blasts “p*** poor” Masters round

“Nobody will be beating him up more he is himself. He played so well for the first 14 holes but to come out with a 72 will be gut-wrenching for him.”

As the sun set and the floodlights powered up behind the range, McIlroy was still there, still grinding away, still desperately trying to locate the secret in the dirt.

Whether it’s there, or between his ears, or somewhere else, he’ll need to find it fast. Otherwise, his wait for major glory – indeed, golf history – will go on a while longer.

Michael McEwan is bunkered's Head of Content and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Head of Content