There is no escaping the hype when Rory McIlroy returns to his homeland, not least for an Open Championship.

McIlroy tried to hide in plain sight six years ago, when he arrived here unprepared and overwhelmed, never recovering from a quadruple-bogey eight on his first hole and missing the cut despite a roaring comeback during his second round.

This time, determined to relish this unique experience of a major just an hour north of Holywood – his hometown – McIlroy is happy to play the role as Pied Piper of Portrush.

“In 2019, I probably tried to isolate,” he told a packed media room on Monday afternoon, “and I think it’s better for everyone if I embrace it.

“It’s more of an embrace to everything that’s going to come my way this week and not try to shy away from it or hide away from it, and I think that’ll make for a better experience for everyone involved.”

Touché.

After returning to his best form since winning the Masters with a runner-up finish at the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday, McIlroy played a 7am practice round on four hours sleep.

So by the time swathes of his adoring home fans hit the Dunluce Links and a storm arrived to temporarily halt practice in the afternoon, McIlroy had got a good chunk of his early preparation done.

Certainly, McIlroy is refocused, relaxed and re-energised for another potentially monumental week.

When one reporter began saying the pressure is off now the career grand slam has been won, McIlroy chimed in:

“Is it? Is the pressure off?”

Of course it’s not.

But McIlroy’s demeanour suggested otherwise as he reflected on the travails of 2019.

“I remember the ovation I got on the first tee on Thursday and not being prepared for it or not being ready for how I was going to feel or what I was going to feel,” he recalled.

“Then the golf on Thursday (an eight-over 79) feels like a bit of a blur. I try to forget that part of it.

“But I remember the run on Friday. I remember I was making a charge and making a run to try to make the cut, and I hit a 6-iron into the 14th, second shot, and I remember the roar from the crowd.

“It was sort of getting a little dark and it was overcast, and for whatever reason, that’s the one thing I remember is that shot and that roar of the crowd, and walking up to that green and getting a standing ovation. It was really special.

“I wish I had have been here for two more days to get a bit more of that and experience it. But hopefully I can change that this week.

“It’s been an amazing year. The fact that I’m here at Portrush with the green jacket, having completed that lifelong dream, I want to do my best this week to enjoy everything that comes my way and enjoy the reaction of the fans and enjoy being in front of them and playing in front of them.

“But at the same time, I want to win this golf tournament, and I feel like I’m very capable of doing that.”

