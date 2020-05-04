Rory McIlroy to headline charity skins match this month

Rory McIlroy is set to take part in a four-man skins event later this month to raise money for two charities leading the COVID-19 relief efforts.

McIlroy, who celebrates his 31st birthday today, will go team up with Dustin Johnston to take on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in the match, scheduled to take place at Seminole Golf Club in Florida on May 17 and which will be broadcast in the UK by Sky Sports.

The $3m event is being called 'Driving Relief' and has been organised by TaylorMade. Money raised will go towards the American Nurses Foundation and the CDC Foundation, two organisations that have played a frontline role in tackling coronavirus.

PGA TOUR Entertainment will produce live coverage, which will feature commentary from NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico from his home in Michigan, as well as analysts Paul Azinger and Gary Koch and play-by-play with Rich Lerner from an off-site production facility. On site at Seminole Golf Club will be on-course reporters Jerry Foltz and Steve Sands.

The event will follow all guidelines, executive orders and mandates issued by the state of Florida, Palm Beach County and the city of Juno Beach.

It will also be the first live golf to be shown on TV in the UK since the opening round of the abandoned PLAYERS Championship on March 12.

"It’s been difficult to witness what so many are enduring over the last several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said McIlroy. "I’m excited and thankful to TaylorMade and UnitedHealth Group for making this event possible and providing us with the opportunity to show our support of those on the frontlines.

"I hope that we can provide some respite and entertainment for those tuning in across the globe. Dustin and I will have a lot of fun together and our games will fit well as we push to raise funds and awareness on May 17."

The match will no doubt help to whet the appetites of golf fans ahead of the PGA Tour's proposed resumption from its COVID-9 hiatus at the Charles Schwab Challenge taking place at Colonial Country Club from June 11-14.