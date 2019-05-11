Rory McIlroy tops Sunday Times young 'Rich List'

For the third year running, Rory McIlroy has topped the Sunday Times’ Rich List for sports stars under the age of 30.

McIlroy, who turned 30 earlier this month, topped the rankings ahead of Real Madrid and Wales footballer Gareth Bale, with Sergio Aguero third. World heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua was fourth.

Four-time major champion McIlroy saw his personal fortune increase by £28m to £138m over the last year.

• QUIZ - How many ex US PGA champs can you name?



• US PGA 2019: The field as it stands



That put him comfortably ahead of Bale, who came in second with £94m.

The list comprised seventeen athletes either from the UK or based in the UK. Of those, 15 are footballers. There are no women on the list.

• Where will future editions of the US PGA be played?

• US PGA 2019: Rounds 1 & 2 tee times revealed

UK’s 2019 richest young sports stars, aged 30 or under

1. Rory McIlroy, golfer, £138m (up £28m on 2018)

2. Gareth Bale, footballer, £94m (up £20m)

3. Sergio Aguero, footballer, £58m (up £10m)

4. Anthony Joshua, boxer, £49m (up £14m)

5. Mesut Özil, footballer, £42m (up £14m)

6. Eden Hazard, footballer, £40m (up £8m)

7. Alexis Sánchez, footballer, £39m (up £18m)

8. Paul Pogba, footballer, £37m (up £12m)

9. Theo Walcott, footballer, £29m (up £3m)

10. Willian, footballer, £27m (up £4m)

11. Kevin De Bruyne, footballer, £25m (up £9m)

12. David De Gea, footballer, £24m (up £6m

13. Daniel Sturridge, footballer, £22m (up £3m)

14. Andy Carroll, footballer, £19m (up £2m)

15. Raheem Sterling, footballer, £18m (new entry)

16 = Harry Kane, footballer, £16m (new entry

16 = Romelu Lukaku, footballer, £16m (new entry)