Golf News

Rory McIlroy: Tour stars "in agreement" after Tiger Woods meeting

By Jamie Hall18 August, 2022
Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy LIV Golf PGA Tour
Tiger Woods Rory Mc Ilroy Liv

Rory McIlroy claimed the PGA Tour’s top stars are “in agreement” after Tiger Woods jetted in for a summit to discuss the threat posed by LIV Golf.

A group of senior players met ahead of this week’s BMW Championship, and although the exact nature of the discussions is being kept under wraps for now, McIlroy insisted the talks were positive.

“I think the one thing that came out of it, which I think was the purpose, is all the top players on this Tour are in agreement and alignment of where we should go going forward, and that was awesome,” he said.

For now, McIlroy is remaining coy on how the established circuits can see off the threat posed by the Saudi-backed rebel tour – but he did have one piece of advice.

“We need to get the top guys together more often than we do,” he said.

“I'm talking about all in the same tournaments, all in the same weeks.”

Despite not playing this week, Woods flew from Florida to Delaware to take part in the summit.

“He is the hero that we've all looked up to,” McIlroy said when asked about the role the 15-time major winner will play.

“His voice carries further than anyone else's in the game of golf. His role is navigating us to a place where we all think we should be.

“I think he's carried the Tour for a long, long time. I think we as players that were his contemporaries that were a little older than me but even the guys coming behind, we've all benefitted from that. But as I said, how can we keep benefiting from that going forward.”

