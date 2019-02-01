search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy unimpressed by Ho-Sung Choi's PGA Tour invite

Golf News

Rory McIlroy unimpressed by Ho-Sung Choi's PGA Tour invite

By Michael McEwan24 January, 2019
Rory McIlroy Ho-Sung Choi AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Japan Golf Tour korean tour
Rory Mc Ilroy

Ho-Sung Choi has become an internet sensation after footage of his “fisherman’s swing” went viral.

In case you haven’t yet seen it, here’s a clip of the 45-year-old South Korean in action.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, fans have been quick to pick up on Choi’s idiosyncracies, resulting in him being given an invitation to play in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in a fortnight’s time.

All fun and games, right? Rory McIlroy doesn’t think so.

• Tiger Woods says knee-high drop is "really weird"

• Self-standing putters - innovating or cheating?

• The very best of Eddie Pepperell on Twitter

Asked ahead of this week’s Farmers Insurance Open for his take on Choi’s new-found fame and opportunities, the former world No.1 had a hard time choosing his words.

Bottom line? He’s not a massive fan.

“I mean, technically his swing is good,” said McIlroy. “If you watch it up until impact, he's technically got a pretty good swing. He's obviously a pretty good player. 

“Whether that means he should be taking a spot away from a PGA Tour player at a PGA Tour event, I'm not so sure.”

He added: “I'm not sure a golf shot should mean that much to you that you're doing that after you hit it, like it's just trying a little too hard. You have to try hard at golf, but that's taking it to an extreme.”

• Official 2019 Solheim Cup tartan unveiled

In fairness to Choi, there’s a lot more to his game than a peculiar follow-through. He is a two-time winner on the Korean Tour and the highly-competitive Japan Golf Tour, most recently at the Casio World Open in November. He’s also the world No.194. Clearly, he’s no hacker.

• Monty shares details of unusual new hobby

However, you can’t help but feel that his invite to Pebble Beach is tantamount to making him the butt of a rather sad joke. Is he there on competitive merit or to give the galleries somebody to point and stare at?

Either way, with $7.6m in the prize fund, and over $1m going to the winner, it could be a life-changing week for the South Korean, who could well end up having the last laugh.

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Ho-Sung Choi

Related Articles - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Farmers Insurance Open

Related Articles - Japan Golf Tour

Golf News

One of Augusta National's toughest holes just got tougher
WATCH - Pro putts for eagle; walks off with double-bogey
“It would be awesome” – Patrick Reed targets big goal
Aussie pro defends himself against "cheating" accusations
Early-bird tickets for Scottish Golf Show on-sale NOW!

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Timing your strike
Watch
play button
The correct grip pressure
Watch
play button
A simple drill to increase your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
See all videos right arrow