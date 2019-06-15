Rory McIlroy victory would be ‘catastrophic’, says bookie

Rory McIlroy is ‘twice as popular’ as any other player in the betting to win the US Open and his first major in nearly five years, according to a top bookmaker.



Tournament joint favourite McIlroy has been the subject of 14% of all bets placed on the outright winner through Ladbrokes, and is currently priced at 8/1 to win his fifth major.

That puts him level in the betting with former champion Dustin Johnson, and two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka, who is looking to become the first man to win three successive US Open titles since Willie Anderson in 1903-05.

Next on the list in terms of number of bets placed is Tiger Woods, who 11/1 to claim a record-equalling fourth US Open, on a course he has fond memories of.

“All eyes will be on Pebble Beach over the weekend and a McIlroy win could be catastrophic for bookies up and down the country,” said Alex Apati of Ladbrokes.

Rory is aiming for back-to-back wins after his seven-shot victory in last week’s Canadian Open and has spoken about how having the freedom to perform was key to his success.

“It’s easier said than done to play with freedom when you’re playing up there in the final rounds of tournaments,” said McIlroy.

“I think that’s how I played last weekend up around the lead. I know what I’m capable of, and it’s just about trying to get that out of myself just a little more often.”



Other popular picks to win the US Open include Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay, who has been shortened to 18/1 after his recent win at the Memorial.

Here’s how Ladbrokes currently has the US Open contenders…







Brooks Koepka – 8/1

Dustin Johnson – 8/1

Rory McIlroy – 8/1

Tiger Woods – 11/1

Jordan Spieth – 18/1

Patrick Cantlay – 18/1

Justin Rose – 22/1

Jon Rahm – 25/1

Justin Thomas – 25/1

Rickie Fowler – 25/1

Xander Schauffele – 25/1