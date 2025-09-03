Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Rory McIlroy has had his say on Sergio Garcia’s decision to pull out of this week’s Amgen Irish Open after missing out on a Ryder Cup call-up.

McIlroy is one of a number of big names in the field at the K Club this week, but one who is not there is Garcia after he opted to withdraw.

The Spaniard’s decision not to make the trip came after he failed to do enough to earn a pick from European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

Garcia told GolfMagic in the aftermath that it would have been ‘mentally tough’ to tee it up in Ireland after failing to make the European team.

“I didn’t want to go there and not be fully engaged in the tournament and stuff,” the 2017 Masters champion said.

“So I just decided to take a little bit of time off and spend it with the family and do a couple of things, you know, some things outside of golf and just kind of reboot a little bit, recharge the batteries.”

Garcia’s decision not to compete was put to McIlroy at the K Club on Wednesday, who said: “It would have been great for the tournament if Sergio played.

“But obviously he was trying to keep himself sharp, I guess, if he did get a pick. Look, he has the right to enter and pull out of whatever tournaments he wants to.

“I think, as I said, Luke has assembled a very strong 12 players, and I think it’s the right 12 players. I’m sure he’s disappointed, but at the same time, I’m sure he wishes Europe well.”

Putting Garcia aside, Donald instead opted to go with Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland, Sepp Straka and Matt Fitzpatrick when naming his six picks on Monday.

Donald too had his say on Garcia, commenting: “I think Sergio’s disappointed like all of the others that felt like they might have a chance to make the team.

“I don’t tell people what to do with their schedules unless it’s really close. He fully understands that the Irish was after the qualification finish, after the team was picked.

“Unfortunately with Sergio I just felt like his form just wasn’t quite good enough to make the team that was full of so many people playing well.”

