The contrast with Rory McIlroy’s second round interview in 2019 at Royal Portrush was striking.
On that painful Friday at the Open six years ago, McIlroy held back the tears as he reflected on missing the cut under the unimaginable pressure, a roaring 65 in response to his nightmare 79 coming in vain.
This time around, while not conjuring his best stuff and continuing to err with his driver, McIlroy is five shots back from Brian Harman’s early clubhouse lead.
After mixing a pair of birdies with bogeys in a stuttering start, he found control in the benign morning conditions and played the more challenging back nine in two-under to post 69.
McIlroy now has a shot of winning a Claret Jug in front of his adoring home support – and that’s all he ever really asked of himself.
“I’m excited for the opportunity,” he said. “I didn’t have that opportunity six years ago. “To play an extra two days in this atmosphere in front of these crowd – I’m very excited for that.
“I feel like my game’s definitely good enough to make a run. I’ve just gotten better. I know what I need to do to get the best out of myself in an environment like that.”
On a bunched leaderboard, McIlroy will know a fast start will be pivotal on Saturday.
“I’ve been somewhat close to my best over the first two days and little bits here and there,” he said.
“I‘m going to need to to have to have it all under control and have it all firing over the weekend to make a run. But it’s incredible to play in front of these fans.
“It was 20 years ago that I played the North of Ireland [Championship, shooting a course record 61] here. Never in my wildest dreams that I think that I’d be coming back as a grand slam champion with the support of a nation behind me trying to win an Open Championship.
“I find myself very grateful and very lucky that I’m in this position. I’m excited for the weekend.”
