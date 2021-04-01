search
Golf News

Rose Ladies Series returns for 2021 with bumper schedule

By Michael McEwan01 April, 2021
Rose Ladies Series Justin Rose Kate Rose women's golf Tour News Georgia Hall charley hull
Rose Ladies Series Georgia Hall

Following a hugely successful debut in 2020, it has been confirmed that the Rose Ladies Series will return this year. 

An innovative multi-tournament schedule of events organised by former world No.1 and major champion Justin Rose and his wife Kate, the Series was unveiled last June in a bid to plug the competitive void caused by the coronavirus.

Despite its Grand Final at Wentworth having to be abandoned as a result of a fire at nearby Chobham Common, the tour was an enormous success, attracting the likes of Solheim Cup stars Georgia Hall and Charley Hull to take part.

• Criticism of DeChambeau unfair, says coach

• "Forgotten" St Andrews course to be resurrected

• Andy Murray lines up new career... as a CADDIE!

Hull, indeed, was the overall winner of the inaugural Order of Merit, leapfrogging Hull into top spot at the last event.

This year's schedule comprises 11 events, three more than last year, starting at West Lancashire Golf Club on April 29 and concluding with a Grand Final at Bearwood Lakes on September 25.

The Telegraph is reporting that each of the first ten 18-hole events will be worth £10,000 to the winners, whilst the final will carry a first prize of £20,000.

• Bob MacIntyre "delighted" to secure Masters invite

• "Shut it!" - Casey snaps at fan during Match Play

As was the case last year, the Series will once again be sponsored by American Golf and Computacenter, with the R&A and BMW also backing the 2013 US Open champion's innovative venture.

2021 Rose Ladies Series schedule in full

Apr 29 - West Lancashire GC
May 6 - Woburn GC
May 13 - Brokenhurst Manor GC
May 21 - The Berkshire GC
Aug 2 - Hillside GC
Aug 3 - Royal Birkdale GC
Aug 5 - JCB Golf & Country Club
Aug 7 - Scotscraig GC
Sept 20 - North Hants GC
Sept 23 - Buckinghamshire GC

FINAL 

Sept 25 - Bearwood Lakes GC

