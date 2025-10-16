Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

If you were after conventional wisdom in the discourse surrounding the ugly abuse of European players at the Ryder Cup, then look away now.

Because, during this week’s episode of The Overlap, Roy Keane has weighed in in true Roy Keane fashion.

Rory McIlroy – the prime target for abuse from American fans – stressed this week that he wants to move the narrative on from the fan behaviour in New York.

Since the famous victory, McIlroy and his family have received an apology from the PGA of America after he was targeted with personal insults and his wife Erica was struck with a can of beer.

• LIV star plotting Masters return – and it starts this week

• Rory McIlroy responds to Ryder Cup captaincy calls

“I think it takes away from what we focused on, which is what an incredible performance it was by the European team,” McIlroy said ahead of his debut appearance at the DP World India Championship.

Naturally, though, the treatment of McIlroy and co. – particularly during that toxic Saturday afternoon fourballs session at Bethpage Black – continues to dominate agendas.

So much so that the transcendent topic came up on Stick to Football, where instead of offering sympathy to McIlroy, Keane cheekily decided to stick the boot in.

“I’m no expert on golf, but you are telling me these players were under pressure because a few people were shouting?” Keane said.

“Come to Leeds or Anfield on a Tuesday night, let me tell you. These guys play in big tournaments every week, so all of a sudden they are going to be upset by a few Yanks? You’ve got McIlroy. He’s won all the big prizes. Do you think he’s going to be upset by a few people? It’s ridiculous.”

An animated Keane, who was being challenged on his forthright verdict by his good friend Ian Wright, then offered some advice for the wives and partners of the European players.

“They get upset because of their partners, but let me tell you what I would say to my partner,” he continued.

• Rory McIlroy: Ryder Cup remembered for the ‘wrong reasons’

• Ryder Cup stars to benefit from DP World Tour playoff loophole

“If I was a golfer and my partner was getting abuse, I’d tell them: ‘Just stay at the hotel, love. I’ll see you tonight when I get back.

“They don’t come to all the other tournaments, but guess what… you get a new outfit and you come to the Ryder Cup! You’ve got a lovely new outfit, a new belt, a new handbag and they are getting loads of stick. Well, go home. I can guarantee, they are going back to a nice hotel, they are not in a camp, a tent.

“They knew it was coming. It’s been built up for the last six months. Of course they knew they were going to get abused.”

On an Overlap episode last year, McIlroy famously claimed that Keane, then the Manchester United captain, refused to sign an autograph him during his visit to an Ireland national team hotel.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.