Golf News

Royal Aberdeen to host Scottish Seniors

By bunkered.co.uk25 February, 2021
Royal Aberdeen Golf Club will host the 2021 Scottish Senior Open hosted by Paul Lawrie this September, the first time the Legends Tour has been at the North East venue in 26 years.

Aberdeen native and 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie, who is an Honorary Member at the club, takes on hosting duties as well as returning to the event as defending champion, after winning his first Legends Tour title in the 2019 edition at Craigielaw Golf Club.

“I am incredibly excited to be given the opportunity to host the Scottish Senior Open at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club, which is such a wonderful venue," said Lawrie. “It is a truly stunning golf course and being a local lad, it is a venue close to my heart and I cannot wait to welcome my fellow Legends Tour players to Aberdeenshire in September.

“I am looking forward to working closely with Keith Grant and his team at Royal Aberdeen, as well as Mark Aspland and the Legends Tour, to deliver the best event possible and help to show off our region.”

Paul Bush, Director of Events at VisitScotland, said: “It’s exciting to see the Scottish Senior Open heading to such an iconic venue as Royal Aberdeen in 2021.

“The Scottish Senior Open has long been an important part of Scotland’s world-class golf event portfolio and it is great to see it return this year. We look forward to working with colleagues at the Legends Tour to support them in delivering the best possible event this September.”

