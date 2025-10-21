Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The iconic Royal Dornoch in the Scottish Highlands has unveiled a ‘stunning’ major change to its Struie Course.

A brand-new 175-yard par-3 has been added to the championship’s sister course and is the only hole on either course that faces south-east towards the Dornoch Firth.

Course manager Eoin Riddell and his team were tasked with bringing architect and club member Tom Mackenzie’s vision to life – and you can see the result of the ninth hole below…

“It is a stunning addition to the Struie Course, a real cracker,” said Riddell. “Building this hole has been our biggest challenge as a greenkeeping team, including Tom’s brief for realigning the 7th and 8th holes on the Championship Course.

“The weather didn’t exactly play ball during the construction phase, with JCBs getting bogged down at some points. We had to think on our feet but that has made the end result even more rewarding for the greenkeeping team.”

General manager Neil Hampton, who mapped out the background to the project, added: “We are delighted with Tom’s addition to the Struie. It has been met with a very positive reception from members and guests.

“We knew that the first hole would be impacted when work got under way on the new clubhouse, which is now nearing completion.

“There was an element of futureproofing when the project was approved at the 2023 AGM. With that in mind, Tom identified a piece of land looking over the Firth towards the lighthouse at Portmahomack.”

The new par-3 boasts an infinity green that is guarded by a couple of bunkers at the front, while prevailing crosswinds will give players another challenge to overcome.

Its addition has also allowed for new tees to be created for the tenth hole of the Struie course, which now runs along the coastline.

“This is a scenic hole running at a different angle to any of the others at Royal Dornoch and players must factor in any crosswinds from the tee,” said Hampton.

“It has been maturing remarkably quickly. The green surface is excellent, and it will be in even better condition next season.

“There was some anxiety among members about how those changes would impact a hole which is among their favourites. We retained the two landmark trees, and I’m delighted to say that the feedback has been excellent. It is definitely an improvement.”

Meanwhile, a new £1.5 million irrigation system has helped the new hole bed-in. That process is set to be vital for future development plans on the Struie course, as well as the club’s ambitions to create an additional course on 50 acres of land acquired last year.

